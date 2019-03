The Ukrtransgaz company, the operator of the Ukrainian gas transport system, introduced daily natural gas balancing on March 1.

The National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Within daily balancing, natural gas supplies to consumers are provided under natural gas supply agreement (no need for repeated signing of agreements) and following its inclusion into the Supplier Consumers Register on the communication platform of the GTS operator," the Energy Commission wrote this on Facebook.

According to the report, in order to prevent disconnecting state-financed institutions and other socially important facilities from gas supplies, a consumer has to be included into the Supplier Consumers Register on the communication platform of Ukrtransgaz.

Daily gas balancing envisions provision of applications by gas suppliers for gas supplies and provision of applications by consumers for acquisition of gas.

Within the framework of the daily accounting, suppliers daily balances the gas price which is destined to create competition among the suppliers and can entail a decrease in gas prices for consumers.

Besides, according to the report, a list of about 310,000 consumers having no suppliers has been made, of them around 270,000 consumers are within the networks of Luhanskgaz.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Energy Commission had suspended introduction of daily gas balancing from December 1, 2018 for March 1, 2019.

Late in September 2018, the Energy Commission suspended introduction of daily balancing from October for December 1.