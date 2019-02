President Petro Poroshenko appointed the film director of Kiborhy Akhtem Seytablayev, the painter Oleksandr Roitburd and the Member of Parliament Oleksandr Hereha (independent) as his trustees in the territorial electoral districts for the March 31 presidential elections.

This is evidenced by the list of Poroshenko’s authorized persons on the website of the Central Election Commission, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Poroshenko’s authorized representative with an advisory vote is the Member of Parliament from the Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction, the chairperson of the parliamentary committee on legal policy and justice Ruslan Kniazevych, who is engaged in legal support of the candidate’s election campaign in his election headquarters.

Poroshenko's trustees are also Vitalii Kovalchuk (head of the election headquarters, first deputy head of the Presidential Administration), Nina Yuzhanina (Member of Parliament from the Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction, chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada committee on tax and customs policy), Oleksandr Porkhun (ATO participant, Hero of Ukraine), Ada Rohovtseva (actress) and Yurii Scherbak (chairperson of the Taras Shevchenko National Prize Committee).

Besides, 181 Poroshenko's trustees are registered in the territorial electoral districts.

Among them are film director Seytablayev, religion scholar Ihor Kozlovskyi, who was formerly captured by militants, and former Prosecutor General Vitalii Yarema (in Kyiv region), Roitburd (in Odesa region), deputy chairperson of the Crimean Tatar Mejlis Akhtem Chiygoz (in Kherson region) and Hereha, who is co-owner of the Epicenter and Nova Liniya hypermarkets, was an MP from the Party of Regions and voted for the "laws of January 16" (in Khmelnytskyi region).

In Kyiv, Poroshenko has 12 trustees, including writers Les Podervianskyi and Ivan Malkovych, showman Dmytro Chekalkin, former militant prisoner Volodymyr Zhemchuhov, MP and President's representative on the Affairs of the Crimean Tatar people Mustafa Dzhemilev.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko is confident in his excellent result in the presidential elections.

Elections will be held on March 31 in the first round, and the second round, if necessary, will be held on April 21.