Nasalyk: Coal Imported From Belarus Into Ukraine Does Nor Originate From Non-Government-Controlled Territories

The thermal coal that is imported from Belarus into Ukraine does not originate from the non-government-controlled territories in Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

Minister of Energy and Coal Industry Ihor Nasalyk announced this to reporters, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It could be have been re-exported through Russia. One thing I can say for sure is that it is not from the non-government-controlled territories of Luhansk and Donetsk regions. We once had a private meeting at which the ministry and thermal generation companies gathered. It was stated that there would be a boycott not only by ministry, but also by all power generating companies if anyone bought that the type of coal – it is easy to determine the mine at which it was mined," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Belarus increased exports of bituminous coal to Ukraine 798-fold to USD 50.36 million in 2018.

In 2018, 588,500 tons of hard coal were delivered to Ukraine (in 2017 - 600 tons).

Export of anthracite also increased 307-fold to about 102,200 tons worth USD 8.82 million.

However, according to Radio Liberty’s Belarusian-language service, the Belarusian media expressed suspicion in August 2018 that coal from the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s republic and Luhansk People’s Republic was being exported to Europe through Belarus, bypassing Ukraine.

Ukrainian thermal power plants and cogeneration plants used 5.4 million tons of anthracite coal and 20.8 million tons of gas coal in 2018. Moreover, thermal power plants and cogeneration plants used 137,600 tons of fuel oil and 4,108 million cubic meters of gas last year.