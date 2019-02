The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) have served seven more Russian military with charge papers over their involvement in capturing the three Ukrainian vessels in the waters near the Kerch Strait.

Press secretary of Yurii Lutsenko, Larysa Sarhan, has written this on Facebook, the Ukrainian News Agency reports. Has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, she wrote that the charge papers were served on February 16 under Section 2 of Article 28 and Section 2 of Article 437 (aggressive war) of the Penal Code of Ukraine.

The suspects are Colonel General, A. Dvornikov; Commander of Troops of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation, A. Moiseev; and five troopers of the Border Department of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) in Crimea.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 25, 2018, Russian military captures two Ukrainian naval motorboats and a towboat in the waters near the Kerch Strait.

Besides, 24 Ukrainian navy sailors were detained and later arrested by a Moscow court