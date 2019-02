Official Unemployment Rate 364,300 People In January

According to the State Statistics Service of Ukraine, as at February 1, 2019, the State Employment Service had a total of 364,300 unemployed people on its records.

The State Statistics Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As at January 1, 2019, the State Employment Service had 341,700 unemployed registered.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2018, the official unemployment rate rose by 0.1 p.p. to 1.3%.