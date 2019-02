PGO To Appeal Against Bail For Kherson Regional Council's Head Manher Suspected Of Organizing Activist Handziu

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) intends to appeal against the bail of UAH 2.5 million set by the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv for Chairperson of the Kherson Regional Council, Vladyslav Manher, suspected of organizing the assassination of Kherson City Council's acting office manager / public activist, Kateryna Handziuk.

Press secretary of Yurii Lutsenko, Larysa Sarhan, has written this on Facebook, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv has arrested chairperson of the Kherson Regional Council, Vladyslav Manher, and set the bail at UAH 2.5 million.

Respective ruling was announced on Friday at about 3 a.m.

Respective appeal was being considered between February 12 and 15.

The court satisfied the appeal submitted by the prosecutor's office and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) to arrest Manher.