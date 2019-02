The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) has completed the pre-trial investigation of a case involving embezzlement of a Canadian loan of USD 8 million by officials of the State Space Agency during preparation for the launch of a Ukrainian satellite called the Lybid.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) announced this on Facebook, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"SACPO prosecutors have decided to conclude the pre-trial investigation of the criminal proceedings involving disruption of the implementation of the program for launch of the National Satellite Communication System, the key element of which was to be the first Ukrainian geostationary satellite, Lybid," SACPO wrote.

NACB detectives have been instructed to open the materials of the investigation to the suspects – the Ukrkosmos state enterprise’s former general director and his unpaid adviser – and their lawyers.

The former director of the State Space Agency is suspected of abusing his official position for the benefit of an offshore company owned by his unpaid adviser, who is also suspected of embezzling government-guaranteed USD 8,245,000 and laundering the money.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 5, 2018, the NACB has served two people with suspicion of embezzling USD 8 million in Canadian loans to the State Space Agency and disrupting the launch of Ukraine’s first satellite.