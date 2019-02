Mayor Klitschko Sacks Deputy Head Of Holosiivskyi District State Administration Tkachenko Following His Drunk

Kyiv Mayor / the head of the Kyiv city state administration Vitali Klitschko has sacked Yurii Tkachenko from the position of deputy head of the Holosiivskyi district state administration who was involved in a road accident of February 7, in which a policeman was injured.

The press service of the Kyiv city state administration announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has dismissed the deputy head of the Holosiivskyi district state administration who caused the drunk driving traffic incident in the capital city on Thursday evening," reads the statement.

The statement reads that Tkachenko has been dismissed under Article 10 of the law on local state administrations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, law enforcement agencies have begun to investigate the road accident with participation of deputy head of the Holosiivskyi district state administration Tkachenko.