Ukraine, European Union Hold Official Consultations On Ukraine's Moratorium On Exports Of Unprocessed Timber

Ukraine and the European Commission have held official consultations on Ukraine's moratorium on timber exports.

Roksolana Pidlasa, a representative of the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine, said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"The Ukrainian delegation has provided the European Union with all information they requested," she said.

The content of the consultations is confidential on an agreements of the two sides.

The European Union can further submit an inquiry n creation of the arbitration group (in compliance with Article 306 of the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the European Union) or not to continue the dispute.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 9, 2015, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a law banning export of unprocessed timber for 10 years on April 9, 2015. The law banned export of non-pine timber from November 1, 2015 and pine timber from January 1, 2017.