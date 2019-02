On January 14, law enforcement bodies opened a criminal case upon possession of cocaine by Maksym Berezkin, son of member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the People's Will parliamentary group, Stanyslav Berezkin.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source in law enforcement bodies.

A pouch with white powder inside was found and withdrawn during a search at his place of residence.

According to the report, it was 0.47 grams of cocaine in it.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, employees of the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) have withdrawn 3-5 grams of cocaine from Maksym Berezkin during one of the searches.