Presidential Candidate / Rada Ex-Speaker Moroz Declares UAH 194,500 Of Income, USD 24,000 In Account With Prav

Presidential candidate / former chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (1994-1998, 2006-2007), Oleksandr Moroz, has declared UAH 194,500 of income and USD 24,000 in an account with Pravex-bank.

This is said in the data posted in the State Register of Declarations of Persons Authorized to Fulfill Functions of the State or Local-Self Government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, UAH 44,900 was his pension, UAH 149,600 was social allowance he received.

His spouse declared UAH 20,400 in pension and UAH 400 in social allowance.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Central Election Commission has registered Oleksandr Moroz as a presidential candidate.

The next presidential election is scheduled for March 31, 2019.