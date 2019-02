Japanese Corporations Interested In Participation In Construction Of Solar Energy Facilities In Chornobyl Excl

The Energy and Coal Industry Ministry of Ukraine says Japanese corporations are interested in participation in construction of solar energy facilities in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone.

The press service of the Energy and Coal Industry Ministry announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The statement reads that Olha Buslaveets, the director of the energy markets department at the Energy and Coal Industry Ministry, had a meeting with representatives of Japanese Corporations and the government of Japan on January 30. In particular, she met with the directors of Deloitte ToucheJapan and Green Power Development Japan.

"The leaders of the corporations expressed their interest regarding participation in construction of facilities of the solar energy in the volume of up to 1.2 GW in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone," reads the statement.

The statement reads that the parties discussed major economic and technical aspects of the project on construction of the solar power plant.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 5, 2018, the Kyiv-based Solar Chornobyl limited liability company opened a solar power plant (SPP) with the capacity of 1 MW in the territory of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant.

Following the project, Solar Chornobyl limited liability company plans to implement solar projects for another 99 MW.