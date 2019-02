Russia’s representatives in the Trilateral Contact Group on resolution of the conflict in Donbas refuse to discuss the exchange of Russian citizens convicted in Ukraine for Ukrainian citizens illegally detained in Russia.

First Deputy Parliament Speaker Iryna Heraschenko, who is Ukraine’s representative in the humanitarian affairs subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group and the presidential envoy on peaceful resolution of the situation in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, wrote this on her Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Heraschenko, Russians rejected the proposals in anticipation of a change of government in Ukraine after the 2019 elections.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 17, 2019, First Deputy Parliament Speaker Heraschenko said Russia’s representatives in the Trilateral Contact Group on resolution of the conflict in Donbas were blocking Ukraine’s initiatives in the TCG in anticipation of a change of government in Ukraine after the 2019 presidential and parliamentary elections.