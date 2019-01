State Border Guard Service: Nearly 700 Citizens Of Russia Denied Entry In Ukraine Since January 1, 2019

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine says nearly 700 citizens of Russia have been denied entry in Ukraine since January 1, 2019.

State Border Guard Service head Petro Tsyhykal announced this at a meeting of the Ministry of Interior Affairs, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Since January 1 of this year 1,300 foreigners have been denied entry in Ukraine, including nearly 700 citizens of Russia," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Border Guard Service decided to tighten border security measures ahead of the New Year and Orthodox Christmas holidays.

During the imposition of the 30-day martial law in 10 regions of Ukraine, the number of Russian citizens entering Ukraine decreased thrice.

The martial law that was imposed in 10 regions bordering Russia and the self-proclaimed Transdniestrian Moldovan Republic on November 26 ended at 2 p.m. on December 26, 2018.