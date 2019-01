Total State Debt Up 4.8% To USD 78.3 Billion In December, Up 2.6% In 2018

The overall state (direct and secured) debt of Ukraine in December 2018 rose by 4.8% or USD 3.56 billion month over month to USD 78.32 billion (as at December 31, 2018), and in 2018, it rose by 2.6% or USD 2.02 billion year over year.

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As at late 2018, the state and state-secured debt was UAH 2,168.63 billion or UAH 78.32 billion, over UAH 2,122.48 billion or USD 74.76 billion a month earlier.

As at December 31, 2018, the overall direct state debt made UAH 1,860.50 billion (UAH 67.19 billion) over UAH 1,845.69 billion (UAH 65.01 billion) in November 2018.

At that the direct foreign debt rose by USD 0.8 billion to USD 39.71 billion, and in 2018 it rose by USD 1.22 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the state and state-secured debt of Ukraine in 2017 rose by 7.5% or USD 5.33 billion year over year to USD 76.31 billion.