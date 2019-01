The Central Election Commission (CEC) has registered the independent Member of Parliament Oleksandr Shevchenko and Roman Nasirov, who was recently reinstated as the head of the State Fiscal Service by a court, as candidates in the presidential election scheduled for March 31

The relevant decision was made at a meeting of the Central Election Commission on Monday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Nasirov will run as an independent candidate.

Born in 1979, he was a member of the parliament for the Petro Poroshenko Bloc.

He was suspended from the post of head of the State Fiscal Service after he was detained in connection with the so-called "Oleksandr Onischenko gas case."

Nasirov was released on bail of UAH 100 million, the case against him was subsequently closed, and a court reinstated him in office. However, the Cabinet of Ministers has appealed against the court’s decision.

Shevchenko was registered as a candidate for the Ukrainian Association of Patriots (UKROP) party.

Born in 1971, he was the director of the Bukovel tourist complex until his election to the parliament.

Nasirov and Shevchenko are allowed to conduct election campaigns from January 22 until 24:00 on March 29.

Besides, the Central Election Commission refused to register Volodymyr Vasylenko as a presidential candidate on Monday because he paid a deposit of UAH 25 instead of the required UAH 2.5 million and the documents he filed did not comply with the requirements of the law.

The Central Election Commission has now registered a total of 12 candidates for the presidential elections and refused to register four. It is still considering independent Member of Parliament Yurii Boiko’s registration application.

Nomination of candidates and submission of registration documents will continue until February 3, inclusive.

Registered candidates will be able to officially withdraw from the presidential race until March 7, inclusive.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the state budget allocated UAH 2.4 billion for organizing the 2019 presidential elections.