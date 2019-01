SACPO Not To Offer Deal With Investigation To State Fiscal Service's Ex-Acting Head Prodan

The Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) does not intend to offer a deal with the investigation to former acting head of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine Myroslav Prodan, suspected of embezzlement of UAH 89 million.

A source in a law enforcement agency has informed the Ukrainian News Agency.

“We are not offering him a deal,” he said.

According to the source, in order to talk about the deal with the investigation, certain circumstances are needed, including the admission of guilt by Prodan himself and compensation for losses incriminated to him.

The source said that there are no circumstances for the deal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January, the SACPO extended the investigation of the case against Prodan for one month.

The Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld the decision of the Solomianskyi District Court of Kyiv, which refused to take into custody Prodan, suspected of illegal enrichment and released him on bail of a number of members of the Verkhovna Rada.