Poroshenko Will Visit Israel To Sign Free Trade Area Agreement On January 21

On January 21, 2019, President Petro Poroshenko will pay an official visit to the State of Israel to sign the free trade area agreement between the two countries.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source.

Besides, on January 21, Poroshenko will meet with Prime Minister of Israel Binyamin Netanyahu, President of Istanbul Reuben Rivlin, and Speaker of the Knesset Yuli-Yoel Edelstein.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March 2018, Ukraine and Israel completed negotiations on establishment of the free trade area and in April, technically initialed respective agreement.