Moscow Court To Prolong Arrest Of 24 Ukrainian Seamen On January 15

A district court in Moscow (the Russia) will extend the arrest of 24 Ukrainian seamen on January 15, 2019.

Ukraine's Ombudsperson Liudmyla Denisova wrote this on her Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Ukraine's Ombudsperson Liudmyla Denisova arrived in Moscow on January 14.

Four members of families of the Ukrainian seamen arrived together with Denisova. Other members of families of the Ukrainian seamen will arrive in the afternoon on Monday.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 25, 2018, the Russian Federation captured two Ukrainian motorboats and a towboat in the waters near the Kerch Strait.

Besides, a total of 24 Ukrainian navy sailors were detained.

On November 27 and November 28 a court in Crimea ordered to detain all of the 24 Ukrainian seamen for two months.