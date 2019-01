Poroshenko: Tomos Signed By Members Of Synod Of Ecumenical Patriarchate Returns To Ukraine

The tomos on autocephaly of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine signed by all members of the Holy Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate has returned to Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko announced this during his visit in Rivne, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Yesterday we returned it to Constantinople and all members of the Holy Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate signed the tomos. This morning the tomos returned to Ukraine and … today it is here with us in Rivne," the President said.

He congratulated the people of Rivne with provision of the tomos on autocephaly of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 5, 2019, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople signed the tomos on autocephaly for the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (in canonical unity with the Ecumenical Patriarchate).

On January 6, 2019, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I gave the tomos on autocephaly of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine to its head, Metropolitan of Kyiv and All Ukraine Epiphanius.

On January 7, 2019, the tomos on autocephaly of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine was introduced to Ukrainians at Saint Sophia's Cathedral in Kyiv.