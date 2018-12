The Kherson city court has extended the arrest of the director of RIA Novosti Ukraine Kyrylo Vyshynskyi, who is suspected of high treason, until January 27, 2019.

His lawyer Andrii Domanskyi said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

According to him, the court took the decision on December 27.

He noted that the prosecutor's office requested to extend the arrest for 60 days, but the court decided to extend only for 30.

Thus, Vyshynskyi will be detained in the remand prison at least until January 27.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the office of the prosecutor of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea intends to ask a court to convict Vyshynskyi, who is suspected of high treason, to at least 12 years in prison.