The Ukrposhta postal company has raised its tariffs for universal postal services by 11.1-14.3% from January 1, 2019.

This was announced in a statement on the website of the Ministry of Infrastructure, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The tariffs were increased by 11.1% for priority letters and parcels and by 14.3% for non-priority letters and parcels.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Ukrposhta has canceled surcharges for mail delivery to villages.

Ukrposhta reported a loss of UAH 203 million, a negative EBITDA of UAH 48 million, and a 20% revenue increase to UAH 5.5 billion for 2017.

Ukrposhta reported a net profit of UAH 158 million for 2016.

Ukrposhta monopolizes postal services in Ukraine.