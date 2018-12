Bookmakers Offering Odds Of 1:1.568-1:2.5 On Tymoshenko’s Victory At Presidential Elections, 1:3.50-1:3.66 On

Some bookmakers are offering odds ranging from 1:1.568 to 1:2.5 on victory for Batkivschyna Party leader MP Yulia Tymoshenko and odds ranging from 1:3.50 to 1:3.66 on victory for President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko at the presidential elections in Ukraine.

This is said on websites of bookmakers bwin and 1Xbet, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, bwin is offering odds of 1:2.5 on victory for Tymoshenko, 1:3.50 on victory for Poroshenko, 1:8 on victory for politician Anatolii Hrytsenko, 1:8 on victory for showman Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

1Xbet is offering odds of 1:1.568 on victory for Tymoshenko, 1:3.66 on victory for Poroshenko, 1:3.48 on victory for politician Anatolii Hrytsenko, 1:5.3 on victory for Verkhovna Rada member Yurii Boiko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine will be electing its president on March 31, 2019.