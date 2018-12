The Regional Development, Construction, Housing and Public Utility Economy Ministry of Ukraine and the European Commission have signed an agreement on allocation of EUR 54 million to Ukraine to finance the Energy Efficiency Fund's programs.

The ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On Ukraine's behalf, the document was signed by Vice Prime Minister / Minister of Regional Development, Construction and Housing Public Utility Economy, Hennadii Zubko, and on behalf of the EU it was signed by European Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn within the framework of the Council of Association between Ukraine and the EU.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the state budget for 2019 provides for allocation of UAH 1.6 billion to finance the Energy Efficiency Fund state-run enterprise.