The Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) has granted permission for the export of poultry meat and products, table eggs and egg products from Ukraine to Singapore.

The State Service on Food Safety and Consumer Protection said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) notified the State Service on Food Safety and Consumer Protection about the completion of the process of reviewing the Ukrainian application for the export of poultry meat and products from it, table eggs and egg products to Singapore with a positive assessment," the statement reads.

It is noted that eight Ukrainian enterprises, which were inspected by representatives of the Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore during the inspection visit of inspectors to Ukraine from July 29 to August 6, received approval for export of products.

At the moment, the process of coordinating the form of a veterinary certificate between the competent authorities of Ukraine and Singapore is underway.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Union of Poultry Farmers Association said it considers promising the markets of China, Japan, South Africa, Nigeria, Singapore, Iran, and the Philippines to supply eggs and poultry meat produced in Ukraine.