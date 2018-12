The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine protests against the arrest of Crimean Tatar activist Edem Bekirov in the Crimea and demands providing him with medical assistance.

The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The statement reads that Edem Bekirov was arrested by a court in Simferopol for one month and 30 days.

He was arrested on December 12 on entering the Crimea for meeting with his mother and the family.

According to the statement, Edem Bekirov has to take his medications daily because of his illness. He has not been provided with medical assistance since his arrest.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is urging the international community to strengthen diplomatic and sanction pressure on Russia until de-occupation of the peninsular and release of all citizen of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine has protested to Russia over the illegal decision by a Russian court in Simferopol (Russian-annexed Crimea) to sentence Crimean Tatar lawyer Emil Kurbedinov to five days of administrative arrest.