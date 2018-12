Court Lifts Arrest From Assets Of Yanukovych's Entourage At All-Ukrainian Development Bank

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has lifted the arrest from assets of the entourage of former president Viktor Yanukovych on accounts at the All-Ukrainian Development Bank.

This is said in the court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The lawsuit was brought by the Askor-Invest Company.

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has lifted the arrest from money of the company on accounts at the All-Ukrainian Development Bank, Land Capital Bank, MIB, Alfa-Bank, Prominvestbank, Globus, and Ukrsibbank.

The sums are not disclosed.

The court ruling is not subject to any appeal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, lawyers of Askor Invest lodged a lawsuit at the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv to lift the arrest from USD 250 million at the All-Ukrainian Development Bank. However, the lawyers withdrew the lawsuit from the court later.