SBU Disrupts Provocations Of Russian Secret Services Linked With Unity Council On Creation Of Autocephalous Or

The Security Service of Ukraine has disrupted provocative actions of Russian secret services in connection with the Unity Council declaring the creation of the Autocephalous Orthodox Church, which will be held in St. Sophia’s Cathedral in Kyiv on December 15, 2018.

SBU deputy head Viktor Kononenko announced this at a news briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, the Russian secret services held a meeting in Donetsk on December 6. The meeting addresses the questions linked with provision of tomos on autocephaly to Ukraine's Autocephalous Orthodox Church.

Kononenko said the Russian secret services wanted to organize provocative religious processions in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Odesa on December 15.

The Russian secret services planned scuffles during the religious processions.

"We are working to persuade organizers of the actions to quit them," he said.

According to Kononenko, the Russian secret services were preparing an action in the territory of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra on December 13-14.

A Ukrainian citizen got USD 5,000 for the action from the Russian secret services. However, the citizen came to the SBU with a statement.

According to the SBU, the coordinator of the action would be the head of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra Pavlo.

On December 8, the executor of the action met with Pavlo to discuss the issues of the action.

Posters with slogans for the action were made in Moscow, Russia.

Kononenko says the SBU will interrogate Pavlo within a criminal case on the facts.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SBU raided the residence of the head of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra.

There were also searches in premises of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra.