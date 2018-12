SETAM Cuts Price For Arrested Russian Nord Vessel By 10% To UAH 1.47 Million, Puts It Up For Sale Again

The Electronic Trading System of Arrested Property state-run enterprise (SETAM) has cut the price for the Russian Nord fishing vessel arrested in the Sea of Azov by 10% to UAH 1.47 million and put it up for sale again.

The press service of the Justice Ministry of Ukraine announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The statement reads that the National Agency for Identifying, Tracing, and Managing Assets Linked to Corruption and other Crimes is putting the Nord fishing vessel up for sale again at the state online auction OpenMarket.

The Nord fishing vessel was built in the town of Azov in 1989. The length of the vessel is 23.6 meters and the width is 6.5 meters.

The auction will be on December 16, 2018.

The starting price is UAH 1,468,473.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, on March 25, 2018, the Ukrainian border guards detained the Nord fishing vessel in the Sea of Azov and arrested its captain.

On November 7, 2018, bidding for the sale of the arrested Russian fishing vessel Nord were called off because of the rejection of applications of all buyers.

The starting price of the vessel was UAH 1.6 million.

There were 12 applications from participants, but all of them were rejected.