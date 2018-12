The Ukrsugar national sugar producers association states that Uzbekistan has resumed imports of Ukrainian sugar.

The association said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today we have confirmation from sugar companies and factories, the process of customs clearance has begun, and we hope for further warming of trade relations, because even with all the difficulties, 47% of the total sugar exports in November were delivered to Uzbekistan," the statement quotes the words of the head of the analytical department of Ukrsugar Ruslana Butylo.

It is also reported that in November, Ukrainian producers exported 70,500 tons of sugar, which is by 21% more than in October.

In addition to Uzbekistan, a significant share of imports accounted for Azerbaijan and Libya - 14.5% and 7.4% respectively.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 30, Ukrsugar stated that Uzbekistan had suspended imports of Ukrainian sugar due to the ban on accepting goods from Ukraine.

The Ukrsugar association estimates the volume of sugar exports for two months of the 2018/2019 marketing year (September 2018 - August 2019) at 69,400 tons.

The association increased its sugar production forecast by 12.5% ​​to 1.9-2 million tons in the 2018/2019 marketing year.

The area under sugar beet decreased from 311,000 hectares to 279,000 hectares by 2018/2019 marketing year.

In the new year, Ukraine is expected to export 500,000-600,000 tons of sugar.