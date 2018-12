Lithuania's Parliament Urges EU To Provide Ukraine With Possibility Before 2027 Of Starting Negotiations On Jo

The parliament of Lithuania (Seimas) has adopted a resolution in which the Seimas urges the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to support Ukraine in its reforms to make it possible for the country to begin before 2027 the negotiations on joining the European Union.

The press service of the parliament of Lithuania announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Seimas calls on member states of the European Union and NATO to extend and strengthen the sanctions against Russia and to widen and deepen their cooperation with Ukraine to develop its defensive capacities and to help it carry out reforms in order to provide its readiness before 2027 to start negotiations on joining the European Union," reads the resolution.

The parliament of Lithuania also says it welcomes the presence of ships of NATO in the Black Sea.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine and Lithuania have signed a roadmap of the development of their strategic partnership for 2019-2020.