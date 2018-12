Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov: Proposal To Extend OSCE Mission’s Mandate To Sea Of Azov Has No Prospects

Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that German Foreign Affairs Minister Heiko Maas’ proposal to extend the mandate of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) mission to the Sea of Azov has no prospects.

Lavrov was speaking at a press conference in Milan (Italy) after attending a meeting of OSCE foreign ministers, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“He raised this issue at our meeting yesterday and proposed a number of other ideas. I explained to him that such initiatives have no prospects,” said Lavrov.

He noted that the mandate of the OSCE mission in Ukraine is regulated and covers the entire land territory of Ukraine.

"No monitoring and no mediation are required in the Sea of Azov or the Kerch Strait. They just need to strictly follow the security rules when passing through the Kerch Strait," Lavrov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian service of Deutsche Welle recently reported that the Maas was initiating extension of the OSCE mission’s mandate to the Sea of Azov because of the escalation of the Ukrainian-Russian crisis.

According to Maas, the situation in the Kerch Strait will be the topic of discussion during a meeting between representatives of Ukraine and Russia in Berlin (Germany) on December 11, which will be mediated by Germany and France.