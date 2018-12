Law Enforcers In Absentia Serves 1 Person With Suspicion Of Involvement In Handziuk's Assassination - PGO

Law enforcers have in absentia served a person with suspicion of being involved in the assassination of acting office manager of the Kherson City Council / anticorruption activist, Kateryna Handziuk.

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yurii Lutsenko said this at a briefing in Odesa, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The prosecutor general noted that the defendant had earlier had a criminal record, and left Ukraine.

He has been put on the wanted list.

Lutsenko promised to name the paymaster within the case.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) states that paymasters and organizers of the assassination of acting office manager of the Kherson City Council / anticorruption activist, Kateryna Handziuk, have been ascertained by the investigators, as well as the fact that the major reason for the crime was a conflict with local authorities.