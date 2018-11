The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company has promulgated original rulings of the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce (SCC; Sweden) on the contracts on gas supplies and transit with the Russia's gas monopoly Gazprom.

The NJSC has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Given considerable public interest and numerous requests to reveal details of the SCC process, Naftogaz of Ukraine publishes original final rulings of the SCC on the contracts on gas supplies and transit. Some parts of the SCC rulings remain classified due to confidentiality requirements under the contracts between Naftogaz and Gazprom dated 2009," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 6, Naftogaz of Ukraine appealed to the SCC demanding to revise the gas transit tariff under the contract with Gazprom.

The Ukrainian company has preliminarily estimated its monetary claims at USD 11.58 billion, less interest.

On February 28, the SCC satisfied Naftogaz of Ukraine's claims to compensate USD 4.63 billion for shortfall in gas supplies from Gazprom.