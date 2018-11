Armed Forces To Hold Training Missile Firing At Sea And Surface Targets In December

The Armed Forces intend to conduct training missile firing at sea and surface targets in December.

The deputy chief of the General Staff Rodion Tymoshenko said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We plan to conduct firing from the C125 D1 complex at sea and surface targets in December," he said.

Measures are also being taken to increase air defense.

In addition, they plan to gather reservists of the first stage and complete military units in December.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Petro Poroshenko signed the Law that approves his Decree on imposition of martial law in 10 regions from 2 p.m., November 26, to 2 p.m., December 26.