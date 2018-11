Access ways to the two checkpoints - Malyi Bereznyi and Uzhhorod on the border with Slovakia in Zakarpattia region remain blocked as at the morning of November 28.

The State Border Guard Service said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the moment, the traffic in this direction remains difficult.

In all other directions, traffic across the state border has been normalized, and border control measures and passage of international traffic through the state border are also being implemented.

The State Border Guard Service calls on all travelers to take this information into account when choosing a route and choose the most optimal direction of travel.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, traffic through some checkpoints on the western part of the border is temporarily difficult due to the blocking of them by the owners of cars with foreign registration.