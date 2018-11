Poroshenko’s Draft Decree On Imposition Of Martial Law Provides For Possibility Of Restricting Election Rights

President Petro Poroshenko’s draft decree on imposition of martial law provides for the possibility of restricting citizens’ election rights and a whole range of citizen’s constitutional rights.

This is stated in the draft presidential decree on imposition of martial law.

“In connection with the imposition of martial law in Ukraine, human rights and freedoms and the rights and freedoms of citizen may be restricted during the period of the martial law, as provided for in Articles 30-34, 38, 39, 41-44, 53 of the Constitution of Ukraine,” the draft decree says.

Article 30 of the Constitution guarantees the inviolability of the home; Article 31 guarantees the secrecy of correspondence, telephone conversations, telegraphs, and other correspondence; Article 32 guarantees the right not to be interfered with in one’s personal and family life; Article 33 guarantees freedom of movement, the freedom of choice of place of residence, the right to freely leave a territory; Article 34 guarantees the right to freedom of thought and speech, the right to freedom of expression of one’s own views and beliefs.

Article 38 stipulates that citizens have the right to participate in the management of public affairs, the right to participate in national and local referendums, and the right to freely elect and be elected to state bodies and local self-government bodies.

Article 39 stipulates that citizens have the right to gather peacefully and without weapons and the right to hold meetings, rallies, campaigns, and demonstrations if they notify the executive authorities or local governments in advance.

Article 41 stipulates that everyone has the right to own, use, and dispose of his own property and the results of his intellectual and creative activity.

Article 42 stipulates that everyone has the right to engage in business activities not prohibited by law.

Article 43 guarantees the right to work, Article 44 the right to strike to protect one’s economic and social interests, and Article 53 the right to education.

The draft decree stipulates that martial law is to be imposed in Ukraine from 2:00 p.m. on November 26 to 2:00 p.m. on January 25, 2019 (that is, for 60 days).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko has enacted the National Security Council’s decision to impose martial law in the country.