Rada To Bring Norms Of Comparative Advertising In Line With Those Of European Union

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine intends to bring the norms of the comparative advertising in line with the norms applied in the European Union.

With 226 votes required, 231 lawmakers voted for the frist reading of bill No.8515, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The bill bans misinforming potential consumers.

The comparative advertising shall not discredit the quality of goods of other producers and sellers, shall not damage reputation of trade marks.

Advertising clients shall be responsible for comparative advertising.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 22, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine decided it would work on Thursday until adoption of the 2019 state budget.