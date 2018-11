Source: Court Likely To Cancel Arrest Of UAH 120 Million Of Yanukovych's Entourage At All-Ukrainian Developmen

On Friday, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv will consider cancellation of arrest of UAH 120 million of the entourage of former president Viktor Yanukovych on accounts at the All-Ukrainian Development Bank.

A source in law enforcement agencies said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"Today, silently they want to lift arrest from the money of Yanukovych at the All-Ukrainian Development Bank," the source said.

The court sitting will begin at 1.30 p.m.

The lawsuit has been lodged by representatives of the entourage of former president Yanukovych.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2015, the main investigation department of the Ministry of Interior Affairs arrested UAH 2.6 billion on deposit accounts of individuals and legal entities at the All-Ukrainian Development Bank.