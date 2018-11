The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has refused to strip parliamentary immunity from Verkhovna Rada member Stanyslav Berezkin (the People's Will group).

With 226 votes required, 160 lawmakers voted for the resolution, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Berezkin is suspected of embezzling USD 20 million from the Oschadbank state savings bank together with his close relatives and business partners.

According to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, he organized a scheme for embezzling the USD 20 million under the pretext of obtaining a loan.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 19, the Parliamentary Regulations Committee supported as lawful the motion of the Prosecutor General's Office to strip parliamentary immunity from MP Berezkin but the motion to arrest and detain MP Berezkin was assessed as unfounded.

Berezkin has denied that he and his family were involved in embezzlement of a loan of USD 20 million from Oschadbank.