Kyiv City Council Names Square In Solomiyanskyi District After Russian Opposition Politician Nemtsov

The Kyiv city council has named a square in the Solomiyanskyi district of Kyiv after Russian opposition politician Boris Nemtsov.

69 members of the council voted for the corresponding draft decision with the minimum required 61, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The square is situated at the corner of the Surykova Street and Povitroflotskyi Avenue.

Nemtsov was killed in the evening on February 27, 2015 in Moscow (Russia).

President Petro Poroshenko awarded Nemtsov the Order of Liberty posthumously.

