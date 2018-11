Police Hand Notice Of Suspicion To Khimikus Involved In Incident With MP Pashynskyi

Police have handed a notice of suspicion to Viacheslav Khimikus for acts of hooliganism against Member of Parliament Serhii Pashynskyi (People's Front faction).

Maryna Parinova, the lawyer of Khimikus, wrote this on her Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to her, the notice of suspicion was handed to Viacheslav Khimikus in his house in the morning of November 14.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a gunshot fired by Pashynskyi wounded Khimikus on December 31, 2016. The incident occurred on a road near Vasylkiv (Kyiv region).

Pashynskyi claimed that Khimikus attacked him while Khimikus claimed the opposite.

On July 26, 2017, the Prosecutor General's Office closed the case against MP Pashynskyi.

A court has terminated the decision and obliged the Prosecutor General's Office to continue the investigation.