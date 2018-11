Ukraine Concerned About Participation Of Hungarian Jobbik Party Member In Observing Elections In Donbas

Ukraine is concerned about the participation of a member of the Jobbik party (Hungary) in observing the elections in self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR).

This follows from a statement made by Ukraine's Ambassador to Hungary Liubov Nepop on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Ukrainian ambassador also said she had requested explanation of the party member's action from the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Hungary and regional department of the party in Bekes County.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 11, President Petro Poroshenko said that results of the elections in DPR and LPR would not be recognized by anyone.