Defense Ministry Intelligence: Russia Puts Troops In Donbas On High Alert Due To Possible Protests During Nove

The Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate believes that Russia has put its troops in the Donbas on high alert because of possible protests during “elections” in the self-proclaimed “Donetsk People’s Republics” and “Luhansk People’s Republics,” which are scheduled for November 11.

The Ministry of Defense’s spokesperson Dmytro Hutsuliak announced this at a news briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He cited intelligence reports indicating that discontent is increasing among local residents in the non-government-controlled territories ahead of the November 11 "elections."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States has called on residents of the non-government-controlled territories in the Donbas to boycott the November 11 “elections” in the self-proclaimed “Donetsk People’s Republics” and “Luhansk People’s Republics.”