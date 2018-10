Ukraine Climbs From 76th To 71st Place In World Bank Doing Business 2019 Rating - President Petro Poroshenko

President Petro Poroshenko states that Ukraine has climbed from the 76th to the 71st position in the World Bank's Doing Business 2019 rating.

The President of Ukraine has written this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Greece occupied the 72nd position, Kyrgyzstan - 70th.

New Zealand is the first, Singapore and Denmark are the second and the third respectively.

The Russian Federation occupied the 31st position, Poland was the 33rd, Belarus – 37th, Slovakia – 42nd, Moldova – 47th, Romania – 52nd, and Hungary – 53rd.

The World Bank publishes results of the rating on an annual basis.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, Ukraine has climbed from the 80th to the 76th place among 190 countries in the World Bank Doing Business rating.