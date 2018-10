Head Of Coast Guard Kostur: Russian Reconnaissance Groups Might Try To Eliminate Sea Infrastructure Of Ukraine

Head of the Coast Guard Department of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Oleh Kostur, says that Russian reconnaissance groups might try to eliminate sea infrastructure of Ukraine.

He said this at a roundtable in Odesa, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Kostur said that the situation in the Sea of Azov is being escalated.

He noted that every day from 7 to 10 Russian military vessels start alert mission.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the European Parliament promises to toughen sanctions against the Russian Federation in case of escalation of the situation in the Sea of Azov.