The Ministry of Health has invited tenders for creation of a Unified State Transplant Information System at the expected cost of UAH 26.378 million.

The Ministry of Health announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, the state budget for 2018 allocates more than UAH 28 million for creation of the Unified State Transplant Information System: UAH 26.378 million for procurement of software development services and UAH 1.9 million for access to the international donor registry.

According to the tender documentation published in the ProZorro electronic public procurement system, the deadline for submitting tender proposals is November 26. Bidding will take place on January 2.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Petro Poroshenko signed a law authorizing the transplantation of organs on the condition that the organ donor gives written permission in June.