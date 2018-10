In the first nine months of 2018, Russian law enforcers detained 65 and arrested 107 Crimean Tatars.

This follows from results of the analysis of human rights infringement in the Russia-annexed Crimea organized by the Crimean Tatar Resource and presented by a member of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, Eskender Bariev, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, in the first nine months of 2018, Russian enforcers detained 91 Ukrainians including 65 representatives of the Crimean Tatar people.

The overall number of arrests made 138 including 107 ones of Crimean Tatars.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September, Parliamentary Ombudsman Liudmyla Denisova said that Crimean Tatar Asan Chapukh arrested by Russian enforcers had stopped his hunger strike.