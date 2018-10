Energy Commission Increases Heat Energy Tariffs Of Euro-Reconstruction Company By 3.7% To UAH 1,225.19/Gcal

The National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utility Services has increased the heat energy tariffs of the Euro-Reconstruction heating company for the households by 3.66% to UAH 1,225.19/Gcal.

The Energy Commission adopted the decision at its sitting on October 17, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Euro-Reconstruction Company owns the Darnytsia Central Heating and Power Plant in Kyiv.

The Darnytsia Central Heating and Power Plant supplies heat energy and hot water to industrial enterprises and households in two districts of Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Oksana Kryvenko, the chairperson Energy Commission, has said new heat energy tariffs would be endorsed in one month after the Cabinet of Ministers introduces higher gas prices for households.

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint stock company does not predict any crisis of payments for utility services regarding households this winter.

The Cabinet of Ministers intends to discuss the question of increasing the gas prices for households by 40% as condition for continuation of the cooperation with the International Monetary Fund.