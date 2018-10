SBU Provides U.S. And UK Authorities Information About Wagner Mercenaries' Relatives Living In Those Countries

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has provided the authorities of the United States and the United Kingdom with information about people living in those countries who are relatives of mercenaries of the Wagner PMC (Private Military Company).

Ihor Huskov, the head of the staff of the SBU, said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"We inform the secret services, including of the USA and the United Kingdom, about relatives of members of the Wagner PMC. Their daughters and sons live in those countries. There is information that members of their families cannot get entry visas after we provided this information," he said.

He says the SBU informs their colleagues in western countries about citizens of Russia living there whose fathers take part in terrorist operations in the territory of Ukraine, Syria and other countries.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SBU says it has received from the Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB) secret information about mercenaries of the Wagner PMC.